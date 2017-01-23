Combat Center Tax Center opens for business

Brig. Gen. William F. Mullen III, Combat Center Commanding General, addresses Combat Center Marines after unveiling the new location for the Combat Center Tax Center aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Jan. 23, 2017. The Tax Center, located in building 1525 on Fourth Street, provides free tax return preparation assistance to service members, dependents and retirees. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Medina Ayala-Lo)

