Combat Center Tax Center opens for business

Photo By Cpl. Medina Ayala-Lo | Brig. Gen. William F. Mullen III, Combat Center Commanding General, addresses Combat...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Medina Ayala-Lo | Brig. Gen. William F. Mullen III, Combat Center Commanding General, addresses Combat Center Marines after unveiling the new location for the Combat Center Tax Center aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Jan. 23, 2017. The Tax Center, located in building 1525 on Fourth Street, provides free tax return preparation assistance to service members, dependents and retirees. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Medina Ayala-Lo) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. —Brig. Gen. William F. Mullen III, Combat Center Commanding General, unveiled the new location for the Combat Center Tax Center, Jan. 23, 2017. Later that day, the Tax Center was open for business and began assisting Combat Center personnel with filing their 2016 taxes.



“Our mission is to provide free tax preparation services for the Marines, sailors and their dependents,” said 1st Lt. Louis Glinzak, officer in charge, Tax Center. “The goal is to help service members by providing them with the service of tax preparation and getting them in and out as fast as possible so they can better focus on their individual missions without this weighing on their mind.”



The Tax Center, located in building 1525 on Fourth Street, provides free tax return preparation assistance to service members, dependents and retirees. The Marines there are trained and certified through the Internal Revenue Service and California State Franchise Tax Board. With the new facilities centrally located on base, getting to the center is more convenient for service members and their dependents.



“Marines take care of each other and this new center is just another example of that,” Mullen said. “Thank you all for your hard work, it is appreciated.”



The Tax Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center takes both appointments and walk-in customers and will operate through the filing deadline, April 18, to help those who need to file late. To make an appointment, one must serve in a demanding billet or have a complicated return. For those who require assistance after the center has closed, there will be services in building 1514 to assist them year round.



The cost-free returns and convenient location are some of the advantages in preparing taxes on base. The staff urges Marines, sailors and family members to file their taxes sooner rather than later to avoid delays in returns. To be prepared for a tax interview, clients should bring, at a minimum, their wage statements, military identification and Social Security cards. For more information on the Tax Center or to make an appointment, call 760-830-4TAX.