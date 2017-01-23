(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combat Center Tax Center opens for business

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Medina Ayala-Lo 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Brig. Gen. William F. Mullen III, Combat Center Commanding General, unveiled the new location for the Combat Center Tax Center aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Jan. 23, 2017. The Tax Center, located in building 1525 on Fourth Street, provides free tax return preparation assistance to service members, dependents and retirees. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Medina Ayala-Lo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Center Tax Center opens for business [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Medina Ayala-Lo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    mcagcc

