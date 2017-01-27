Gonzaga University Cadets signal that they have completed putting on their protective masks at the Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear station during the 8th Brigade Ranger Challenge Jan. 27, 2017. (Photo by Michael Maddox, Cadet Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 09:07
|Photo ID:
|3135427
|VIRIN:
|170201-A-GI410-007
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cadets compete in brigade Ranger Challenges [Image 1 of 7], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Cadets compete in brigade Ranger Challenges
