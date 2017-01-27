University of Washington Cadets provide security after being transported to the first event during the 8th Brigade Ranger Challenge Jan. 27. 2017. (Photo by Michael Maddox, Cadet Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 09:07
|Photo ID:
|3135426
|VIRIN:
|170201-A-GI410-006
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cadets compete in brigade Ranger Challenges [Image 1 of 7], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Cadets compete in brigade Ranger Challenges
