    Cadets compete in brigade Ranger Challenges [Image 3 of 7]

    Cadets compete in brigade Ranger Challenges

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet William Eberhart, Georgia Southern, puts together an M16A2 at the weapons assembly station as a part of the 6th Brigade Ranger Challenge competition Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo by Michael Maddox, Cadet Command Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 09:07
    Photo ID: 3135424
    VIRIN: 170201-A-GI410-005
    Resolution: 1208x1848
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadets compete in brigade Ranger Challenges [Image 1 of 7], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Cadets compete in brigade Ranger Challenges

    Cadet
    ranger
    ROTC
    ranger challenge
    cadet command
    usacc

