Cadets use teamwork to complete the waterborne operations event as part of the 1st Brigade Ranger Challenge held at Fort Knox, Ky. Oct. 22, 2016. (Photo by Michael Maddox, Cadet Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 09:07
|Photo ID:
|3135417
|VIRIN:
|170201-A-GI410-002
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cadets compete in brigade Ranger Challenges [Image 1 of 7], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Cadets compete in brigade Ranger Challenges
LEAVE A COMMENT