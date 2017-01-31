2CR Snipers in the Snow

Snipers supporting 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment scan for targets during a Validation Exercise Jan. 31, 2017 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The exercise will prepare the Squadron for enhanced forward presence in 2017. The exercise will ensure maneuver leaders at the troop level are capable of integrating combat multipliers organic to the Regiment and will enable the troops and squadron to execute a variety of tactical missions. In attendance was Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, Commander of U.S. Army Europe, Col. Patrick J. Ellis, the 79th Colonel of the Regiment and Brig. Gen. Jaroslaw Gromadzinski, Commander of the 15th Mechanized Brigade (Polish), and Lt.Col Steven Gventer, Commander of 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment.

