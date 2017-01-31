(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MGS Fires [Image 3 of 4]

    MGS Fires

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Maj. Neil Penttila 

    2nd Cavalry Regiment

    An M1128 Mobile Gun System assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment fires in support of a Validation Exercise Jan. 31, 2017 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The exercise will prepare the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment for enhanced forward presence in 2017. It will ensure maneuver leaders at the troop level are capable of integrating combat multipliers organic to the Regiment and will enable the troops and squadron to execute a variety of tactical missions. In attendance was Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, Commander of U.S. Army Europe, Col. Patrick J. Ellis, the 79th Colonel of the Regiment and Brig. Gen. Jaroslaw Gromadzinski, Commander of the 15th Mechanized Brigade (Polish), and Lt.Col Steven Gventer, Commander of 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 04:45
    Photo ID: 3135130
    VIRIN: 170131-A-NP255-002
    Resolution: 2048x1321
    Size: 233.84 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MGS Fires [Image 1 of 4], by MAJ Neil Penttila, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    2CR Snipers in the Snow
    Brig. Gen. Jaroslaw Gromadzinski Visits 2CR
    MGS Fires
    Validation Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MGS
    US Army Europe
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    Enhanced Forward Presence

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT