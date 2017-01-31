Brig. Gen. Jaroslaw Gromadzinski Visits 2CR

Brig. Gen. Jaroslaw Gromadzinski walks with Lt. Col. Steven Gventer, Commander of 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment during a Validation Exercise Jan. 31, 2017 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The exercise will prepare the Squadron for enhanced forward presence in 2017. The exercise will ensure maneuver leaders at the troop level are capable of integrating combat multipliers organic to the Regiment and will enable the troops and squadron to execute a variety of tactical missions.

