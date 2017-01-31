(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Brig. Gen. Jaroslaw Gromadzinski Visits 2CR [Image 2 of 4]

    Brig. Gen. Jaroslaw Gromadzinski Visits 2CR

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Maj. Neil Penttila 

    2nd Cavalry Regiment

    Brig. Gen. Jaroslaw Gromadzinski walks with Lt. Col. Steven Gventer, Commander of 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment during a Validation Exercise Jan. 31, 2017 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The exercise will prepare the Squadron for enhanced forward presence in 2017. The exercise will ensure maneuver leaders at the troop level are capable of integrating combat multipliers organic to the Regiment and will enable the troops and squadron to execute a variety of tactical missions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 04:45
    Photo ID: 3135131
    VIRIN: 170131-A-NP255-003
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 223.55 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Jaroslaw Gromadzinski Visits 2CR [Image 1 of 4], by MAJ Neil Penttila, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    US Army Europe
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    enhanced forward Presense

