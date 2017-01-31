Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, Commander of US Army Europe and Brig. Gen. Jaroslaw Gromadzinski, Commander of the 15th Mechanized Brigade (Poland) observe 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment's Validation Exercise Jan. 31, 2017 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The exercise will prepare the Squadron for enhanced forward presence in 2017. The exercise will ensure maneuver leaders at the troop level are capable of integrating combat multipliers organic to the Regiment and will enable the troops and squadron to execute a variety of tactical missions.

