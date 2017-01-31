(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CP-17 raises tent city in Guatemala [Image 6 of 13]

    CP-17 raises tent city in Guatemala

    GUATEMALA

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class shamira purifoy 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    170131-N-YL073-069 (Jan. 31, 2017) PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala- Cmdr. Amy Lynn Bryer, Continuing Promise 2017’s Lead Dentist, a native of LaCrescenta, Calif., attached to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Va., assembles a tent in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, in support of Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17). The team assembled tents following the mission’s arrival in the country. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 21:22
    Photo ID: 3134261
    VIRIN: 170131-N-YL073-069
    Resolution: 3860x3117
    Size: 900.9 KB
    Location: GT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP-17 raises tent city in Guatemala [Image 1 of 13], by PO2 shamira purifoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CP17

