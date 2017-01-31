CP-17 in raises up tent city in Guatemala

170131-N-WZ792-0019 (Jan. 31, 2017) PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala- Sailors from various commands assemble tents Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, in support of Continuing Promise 2017. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni)

