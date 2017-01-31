(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CP-17 in raises up tent city in Guatemala [Image 12 of 13]

    CP-17 in raises up tent city in Guatemala

    PUERTO BARRIOS, GUATEMALA

    01.31.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    170131-N-WZ792-0019 (Jan. 31, 2017) PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala- Sailors from various commands assemble tents Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, in support of Continuing Promise 2017. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 21:22
    Photo ID: 3134249
    VIRIN: 170131-N-WZ792-0019
    Resolution: 4928x3073
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: PUERTO BARRIOS, GT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP-17 in raises up tent city in Guatemala [Image 1 of 13], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

