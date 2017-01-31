170131-N-YL073-032 (Jan. 31, 2017) PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala - Lt. John Horst, an assessments officer with Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) from Bowmansville, Pa., attached to Coastal Riverine Group 2, removes a tent pole from a storage container in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala. The team assembled tents following the mission’s arrival in the country. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 21:22 Photo ID: 3134269 VIRIN: 170131-N-YL073-032 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.22 MB Location: GT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CP-17 raises tent city in Guatemala [Image 1 of 13], by PO2 shamira purifoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.