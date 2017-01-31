CP-17 in raises up tent city in Guatemala

170131-N-YL073-113 (Jan. 31, 2017) PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala- Utilitiesman 2nd Class Elliott Shultz, a native of Indianapolis (right), attached to Construction Battalion Maintenance (CBMU) 202, and Utilitiesman 3rd Class Paige Briggs, a native of Turnnersville, N.J., also attached to CMBU-202, assemble a tent in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, in support of CP-17. The team assembled tents following the mission’s arrival in the country. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

Date Taken: 01.31.2017