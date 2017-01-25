20th CES Airmen construct second fire station

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Robinson, left, and Airman 1st Class Cesar Cortes-Sanchez, right, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction journeymen, converse at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 25, 2017. The Airmen, also known as Dirt Boyz, used a skid-steer loader to remove excess dirt after the removal of a traffic island, expanding a parking lot to accommodate fire trucks at the developing fire station project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

