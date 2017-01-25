(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    20th CES Airmen construct second fire station [Image 1 of 2]

    20th CES Airmen construct second fire station

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Robinson, left, and Airman 1st Class Cesar Cortes-Sanchez, right, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction journeymen, converse at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 25, 2017. The Airmen, also known as Dirt Boyz, used a skid-steer loader to remove excess dirt after the removal of a traffic island, expanding a parking lot to accommodate fire trucks at the developing fire station project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 16:45
    Photo ID: 3133983
    VIRIN: 170125-F-KQ373-066
    Resolution: 5565x3714
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th CES Airmen construct second fire station [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    20th CES Airmen construct second fire station
    20th CES Airmen construct second fire station

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    20th CES Airmen construct second fire station

    TAGS

    #Readiness
    #Firefighters
    #20th CES
    #TeamShaw
    #ShawAFB
    #20thCivilEngineerSquadron
    #firestation

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT