U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Robinson, left, and Airman 1st Class Cesar Cortes-Sanchez, right, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction journeymen, converse at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 25, 2017. The Airmen, also known as Dirt Boyz, used a skid-steer loader to remove excess dirt after the removal of a traffic island, expanding a parking lot to accommodate fire trucks at the developing fire station project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 16:45
|Photo ID:
|3133983
|VIRIN:
|170125-F-KQ373-066
|Resolution:
|5565x3714
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 20th CES Airmen construct second fire station [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
20th CES Airmen construct second fire station
