    20th CES Airmen construct second fire station

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Robinson, left, and Airman 1st Class Cesar...... read more read more

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron recently began construction on a temporary second fire station here.

    Scheduled to be complete in June, the fire station will allow 20th CES firefighters to have a faster response time when reacting to emergencies in family housing due to its location on Sycamore Street near Hickory Way.

    The project includes construction as well as renovations inside an existing building.

    Changes being made inside the existing structure include renovating the kitchen area, and adding two showers and five sleeping quarters.

    Outside the building, the parking lot is being expanded to allow a firetruck to enter and exit easily. The building will accommodate five Airmen and one fire truck 24/7.

    The fire station’s location is expected to help provide fire protection to all Team Shaw members living on base, said Tech. Sgt. David Hines, 20th CES structures section chief.

    Approximately 300 families in housing are located outside of the 20th CES fire department’s mandated response area.

    “By placing the satellite station in housing, we will be able to respond and (beat) the seven minute response period to the 300 families living in base housing,” said Senior Master Sgt. Lincoln Ratliff, 20th CES fire chief. “Time is of the essence in an emergency situation.”

    This work, 20th CES Airmen construct second fire station, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

