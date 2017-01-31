Airmen from the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron recently began construction on a temporary second fire station here.



Scheduled to be complete in June, the fire station will allow 20th CES firefighters to have a faster response time when reacting to emergencies in family housing due to its location on Sycamore Street near Hickory Way.



The project includes construction as well as renovations inside an existing building.



Changes being made inside the existing structure include renovating the kitchen area, and adding two showers and five sleeping quarters.



Outside the building, the parking lot is being expanded to allow a firetruck to enter and exit easily. The building will accommodate five Airmen and one fire truck 24/7.



The fire station’s location is expected to help provide fire protection to all Team Shaw members living on base, said Tech. Sgt. David Hines, 20th CES structures section chief.



Approximately 300 families in housing are located outside of the 20th CES fire department’s mandated response area.



“By placing the satellite station in housing, we will be able to respond and (beat) the seven minute response period to the 300 families living in base housing,” said Senior Master Sgt. Lincoln Ratliff, 20th CES fire chief. “Time is of the essence in an emergency situation.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 16:45 Story ID: 222097 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th CES Airmen construct second fire station, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.