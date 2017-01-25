Cones and a safety fence surround a construction area at a developing fire station project at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 25, 2017. The project includes expanding the parking lot and renovating the interior of an existing building to accommodate five 20th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 16:45
|Photo ID:
|3133981
|VIRIN:
|170125-F-KQ373-016
|Resolution:
|5367x3582
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 20th CES Airmen construct second fire station [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
20th CES Airmen construct second fire station
LEAVE A COMMENT