20th CES Airmen construct second fire station

Cones and a safety fence surround a construction area at a developing fire station project at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 25, 2017. The project includes expanding the parking lot and renovating the interior of an existing building to accommodate five 20th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

