Mother, Daughter STEMMother, Daughter STEM

Holly Ruzich and her daughters Gianna, 8, left, and Carmen, 6, test the buoyancy of their boat Jan. 28, 2017, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D. Members of the University Of North Dakota Society Of Women Engineers visited Grand Forks AFB to educate mothers and daughter in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sparks)
Grand Forks AFB hosts mother, daughter STEM day
