Holly Ruzich and her daughters Gianna, 8, left, and Carmen, 6, test the buoyancy of their boat Jan. 28, 2017, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D. Members of the University Of North Dakota Society Of Women Engineers visited Grand Forks AFB to educate mothers and daughter in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sparks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 16:44 Photo ID: 3133975 VIRIN: 170128-F-LY635-0172 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 3.06 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mother, Daughter STEMMother, Daughter STEM [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Ryan Sparks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.