Mother, Daughter STEMMother, Daughter STEM

    GRAND FORKS AFB, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Sparks 

    319th Air Base Wing

    Holly Ruzich and her daughters Gianna, 8, left, and Carmen, 6, test the buoyancy of their boat Jan. 28, 2017, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D. Members of the University Of North Dakota Society Of Women Engineers visited Grand Forks AFB to educate mothers and daughter in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sparks)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 16:44
    Photo ID: 3133975
    VIRIN: 170128-F-LY635-0172
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Grand Forks AFB hosts mother, daughter STEM day

