Grand Forks AFB hosts mother, daughter STEM day

The 319th Air Base Wing School Liaison Office hosted a mother and daughter Science, Technology, Engineering and Math day here Jan. 28, 2017.

Members of the University Of North Dakota Society Of Women Engineers came to Grand Forks AFB to teach young girls and their mothers about STEM.

“For me, it’s really important getting these girls thinking about the STEM field early on,” said Callie Thomanson, a UND junior majoring in electrical engineering. “It’s invaluable to give them this information at such a young age.”

Callie and the other members of SWE coached the mother and daughter teams through several activities focusing on the different engineering fields.

Kelly Painter, 319th ABW School Liaison Officer, has hosted many events like this and has more scheduled. Painter understands the impact these events can have.

“The female population is under-represented in the STEM field. My hope is to spark an interest or further a passion that young girls have in this field,” said Painter. “I wanted to offer a fun and pressure-free experience for moms and daughters to be together and work on science, technology, engineering and math activities that they may not have had a chance to do before.”



Painter is grateful for the time given by the SWE members and the experience they created.



“The women from UND represent what females are doing and can do in the field of STEM,” said Painter. “It was wonderful they shared the various engineering fields in which they are involved with these young girls. It gave them a lot to think about.”

