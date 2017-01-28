Grand Forks Air Force Base youth work together to build a structure out of marshmallows and spaghetti Jan. 28, 2017, on Grand Forks AFB, N.D. Mothers and daughters attended a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math event and participated in a variety of engineering based activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sparks)
This work, Mother, Daughter STEM [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Ryan Sparks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Grand Forks AFB hosts mother, daughter STEM day
