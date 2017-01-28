Seimorne Johnson and her daughter Serenity, 7, work together at a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math event Jan. 28, 2017, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D. Mother and daughters were able to spend time together completing a variety of activities in the STEM field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sparks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 16:44 Photo ID: 3133967 VIRIN: 170128-F-LY635-0047 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.62 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mother, Daughter STEM [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Ryan Sparks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.