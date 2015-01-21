A snow plow removes snow from the flightline on Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 21, 2015. The plows are used to move large amounts of snow and clear high traffic areas. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sahara L. Fales)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2015
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 14:53
|Photo ID:
|3133643
|VIRIN:
|150121-F-DN236-091
|Resolution:
|3840x2448
|Size:
|364.29 KB
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Snow Warriors [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT