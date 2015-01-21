A snow plow removes snow from the flightline on Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 21, 2015. The plows are used to move large amounts of snow and clear high traffic areas. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sahara L. Fales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2015 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 14:53 Photo ID: 3133643 VIRIN: 150121-F-DN236-091 Resolution: 3840x2448 Size: 364.29 KB Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Snow Warriors [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.