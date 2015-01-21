(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Snow Warriors [Image 1 of 4]

    Snow Warriors

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2015

    Photo by Senior Airman Sahara Fales 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A snow plow removes snow from the flightline on Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 21, 2015. The plows are used to move large amounts of snow and clear high traffic areas. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sahara L. Fales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2015
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 14:53
    Photo ID: 3133643
    VIRIN: 150121-F-DN236-091
    Resolution: 3840x2448
    Size: 364.29 KB
    Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow Warriors [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Snow Warriors
    Snow Warriors
    Snow Warriors
    Snow Warriors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Flightline
    snow plow
    winter
    Bombers

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT