A snow plow removes snow from the flightline on Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 21, 2015. Heavy equipment engineers use snow plows, brooms and snow blowers to rid pavement of snow and ice. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sahara L. Fales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2015 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 14:53 Photo ID: 3133636 VIRIN: 150121-F-DN236-025 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 364.66 KB Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Snow Warriors [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.