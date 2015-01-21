Snow brooms remove snow from the flight line on Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 21, 2015. They are responsible for clearing high traffic areas such as the flightline and helicopter pad to maintain mission readiness even during cold weather. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sahara L. Fales)

Date Taken: 01.21.2015
Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Snow Warriors [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.