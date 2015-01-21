A snow broom removes snow from the flightline on Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 21, 2015. The brooms are used for sweeping up light snow and ice that is left on the pavement after a snow plow has cleared an area. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sahara L. Fales)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2015
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 14:53
|Photo ID:
|3133640
|VIRIN:
|150121-F-DN236-080
|Resolution:
|3137x1944
|Size:
|375.16 KB
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
This work, Snow Warriors [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
