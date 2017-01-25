(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    US Army Reserve Assists Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County develop COOP and Emergency Disaster Preparedness Plan [Image 1 of 5]

    US Army Reserve Assists Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County develop COOP and Emergency Disaster Preparedness Plan

    UTICA, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Maj. Ruth Castro 

    1st Mission Support Command

    Jan Stasaitis, Director of Administration (right), provides comments for the after action review on Continuity of Operations Planning training given by Mr. Carlos Alvarado, Safety and Occupational Health Specialist for the 1st Mission Support Command and Professional Continuity Practitioner Level 1 (FEMA), during a planning assistance visit to Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County, January 23 through the 27th.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 18:52
    Photo ID: 3130829
    VIRIN: 170125-A-VQ799-002
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: UTICA, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Reserve Assists Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County develop COOP and Emergency Disaster Preparedness Plan [Image 1 of 5], by MAJ Ruth Castro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    US Army Reserve Assists Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County develop COOP and Emergency Disaster Preparedness Plan
    US Army Reserve Assists Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County develop COOP and Emergency Disaster Preparedness Plan
    US Army Reserve Assists Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County develop COOP and Emergency Disaster Preparedness Plan
    US Army Reserve Assists Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County develop COOP and Emergency Disaster Preparedness Plan
    US Army Reserve Assists Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County develop COOP and Emergency Disaster Preparedness Plan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US Army Reserve Assists Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County develop COOP and Emergency Disaster Preparedness Plan

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Emergency Management
    New York
    US Army Reserve
    US Army Reserve Command
    Utica
    Fort Bragg
    Homeland Defense
    Catholic Charities
    Madison County
    Continuity of Operations
    Oneida County

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT