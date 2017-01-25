Jan Stasaitis, Director of Administration (right), provides comments for the after action review on Continuity of Operations Planning training given by Mr. Carlos Alvarado, Safety and Occupational Health Specialist for the 1st Mission Support Command and Professional Continuity Practitioner Level 1 (FEMA), during a planning assistance visit to Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County, January 23 through the 27th.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 18:52
|Photo ID:
|3130829
|VIRIN:
|170125-A-VQ799-002
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|UTICA, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US Army Reserve Assists Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County develop COOP and Emergency Disaster Preparedness Plan [Image 1 of 5], by MAJ Ruth Castro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
US Army Reserve Assists Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County develop COOP and Emergency Disaster Preparedness Plan
LEAVE A COMMENT