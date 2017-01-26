US Army Reserve Assists Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County develop COOP and Emergency Disaster Preparedness Plan

Catholic Charities staff poses with U.S. Army Reserve instructors and facilitators during a planning assistance visit to Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County, January 23 through the 27th. (Left to Right) Mr. Robert Stabb, Emergency Management Specialist at U.S. Army Reserve Command; Ms. Jill Roberts, FCSS Program Coordinator; Mrs. Denise Cavanaugh, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County; Mr. Jim Smith, Property Manager; Ms. Connie Marcus, Program Manager; Capt. Robert Luzarraga; Master Sgt. Hector Perez; Mr. Tyler Bourgeois, Director of Special Projects; Mr. Carlos Alvarado, Safety and Occupational Health Specialist for the 1st Mission Support Command and Professional Continuity Practitioner Level 1 (FEMA); (Front) Ms. Ann Marie Story, Director of Quality Improvement; Mrs. Jan Stasaitis, Director of Administration.

