Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County, Denise Cavanaugh, participates in a group discussion about Emergency Management Planning during a planning assistance visit to Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County, January 23 through the 27th.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 18:52
|Photo ID:
|3130825
|VIRIN:
|170126-A-VQ799-002
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|UTICA, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US Army Reserve Assists Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County develop COOP and Emergency Disaster Preparedness Plan [Image 1 of 5], by MAJ Ruth Castro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
US Army Reserve Assists Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County develop COOP and Emergency Disaster Preparedness Plan
LEAVE A COMMENT