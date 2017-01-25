Mr. Carlos Alvarado, Safety and Occupational Health Specialist for the 1st Mission Support Command and Professional Continuity Practitioner Level 1 (FEMA), reviews the ten elements of continuity of operations plan during a planning assistance visit to Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County, January 23 through the 27th.

Date Taken: 01.25.2017
Location: UTICA, NY, US
This work, US Army Reserve Assists Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County develop COOP and Emergency Disaster Preparedness Plan [Image 1 of 5], by MAJ Ruth Castro