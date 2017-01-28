USS Olympia Visits Olympia for Namesake Visit

OLYMPIA, Wash. (Jan. 28, 2017) – Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Olympia (SSN 717) receive their submarine enlisted warfare qualifications, or ‘dolphins’, during a luncheon held by the Olympia Yacht Club. The crew visited Olympia for a namesake visit, where they performed community relations’ projects and interacted with community members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)

