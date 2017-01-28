USS Olympia Visits Olympia for Namesake Visit

OLYMPIA, Wash. (Jan. 28, 2017) – Machinist’s Mate (Weapons) 1st Class Dylan Weeks, from Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, fills bags with the Gateway Rotary Club for the Homless Backpacks non-profit organization in Olympia during a namesake visit for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Olympia (SSN 717). This was Olympia’s first visit to the Pacific Northwest since 1998. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)
