(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Olympia Visits Olympia for Namesake Visit [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Olympia Visits Olympia for Namesake Visit

    OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Gray 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (Jan. 28, 2017) – Machinist’s Mate (Weapons) 1st Class Dylan Weeks, from Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, fills bags with the Gateway Rotary Club for the Homless Backpacks non-profit organization in Olympia during a namesake visit for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Olympia (SSN 717). This was Olympia’s first visit to the Pacific Northwest since 1998. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 15:00
    Photo ID: 3130397
    VIRIN: 170128-N-UD469-131
    Resolution: 6276x4483
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: OLYMPIA, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Olympia Visits Olympia for Namesake Visit [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    USS Olympia Visits Olympia for Namesake Visit
    USS Olympia Visits Olympia for Namesake Visit
    USS Olympia Visits Olympia for Namesake Visit
    USS Olympia Visits Olympia for Namesake Visit
    USS Olympia Visits Olympia for Namesake Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    COMREL
    Sailors
    submarine
    Olympia
    Pacific Northwest
    Tennesee
    namesake
    submariners
    Soddy-Daisy
    USS Olympia
    fast-attack
    SSN 717

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT