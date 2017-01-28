USS Olympia Visits Olympia for Namesake Visit

OLYMPIA, Wash. (Jan. 28, 2017) – Cmdr. Benjamin Selph, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Olympia (SSN 717), from Prescott, Arizona, meets with veterans from the Olympia Elks Lodge during a namesake visit. The crew visited Olympia to perform community relations’ projects and interact with community members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)

