    USS Olympia Visits Olympia for Namesake Visit [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Olympia Visits Olympia for Namesake Visit

    OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Gray 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (Jan. 28, 2017) – Cmdr. Benjamin Selph, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Olympia (SSN 717), from Prescott, Arizona, meets with veterans from the Olympia Elks Lodge during a namesake visit. The crew visited Olympia to perform community relations’ projects and interact with community members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Olympia Visits Olympia for Namesake Visit [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

