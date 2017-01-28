OLYMPIA, Wash. (Jan. 28, 2017) – Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Olympia (SSN 717) remove old bed frames from the Salvation Army transitional housing center in Olympia during a namesake visit. Commissioned on Nov. 17, 1984, USS Olympia is the second ship of the United States Navy to be named after Olympia, Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 15:00
|Photo ID:
|3130389
|VIRIN:
|170128-N-UD469-055
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|OLYMPIA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Olympia Visits Olympia for Namesake Visit [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
