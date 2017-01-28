(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Olympia Visits Olympia for Namesake Visit [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Olympia Visits Olympia for Namesake Visit

    OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Gray 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (Jan. 28, 2017) – Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Olympia (SSN 717) remove old bed frames from the Salvation Army transitional housing center in Olympia during a namesake visit. Commissioned on Nov. 17, 1984, USS Olympia is the second ship of the United States Navy to be named after Olympia, Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 15:00
    Photo ID: 3130389
    VIRIN: 170128-N-UD469-055
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: OLYMPIA, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Olympia Visits Olympia for Namesake Visit [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    salvation army
    COMREL
    Sailors
    submarine
    Olympia
    Pacific Northwest
    namesake
    submariners
    USS Olympia
    fast-attack
    SSN 717

