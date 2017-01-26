U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division move a simulated casualty during combat lifesaver training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 26, 2017. 16th CAB medics led the training, which included U.S. Air Force Special Operations Tactical Air Control Party Specialists (TACP) to prepare attendees to care for the wounded during real-world operations.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 14:34
|Photo ID:
|3130351
|VIRIN:
|170126-A-PG801-016
|Resolution:
|4832x3221
|Size:
|7.9 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 16th CAB CLS training at JBLM [Image 1 of 7], by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Photo Essay: 16th CAB Combat Lifesaver Training
