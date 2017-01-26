JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. -- U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Air Force Special Operations Tactical Air Control Party Specialists conduct combat lifesaver training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 26, 2017. 16th CAB medics led the training to prepare 16th CAB Soldiers and TACP specialists to care for the wounded during real-world missions.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 14:34
|Story ID:
|221866
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Photo Essay: 16th CAB Combat Lifesaver Training, by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
