Photo Essay: 16th CAB Combat Lifesaver Training

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division move a simulated casualty during combat lifesaver training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 26, 2017. 16th CAB medics led the training, which included U.S. Air Force Special Operations Tactical Air Control Party Specialists (TACP) to prepare attendees to care for the wounded during real-world operations.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. -- U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Air Force Special Operations Tactical Air Control Party Specialists conduct combat lifesaver training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 26, 2017. 16th CAB medics led the training to prepare 16th CAB Soldiers and TACP specialists to care for the wounded during real-world missions.