    Photo Essay: 16th CAB Combat Lifesaver Training

    16th CAB CLS training at JBLM

    Photo By Capt. Brian Harris | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Story by Capt. Brian Harris 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. -- U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Air Force Special Operations Tactical Air Control Party Specialists conduct combat lifesaver training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 26, 2017. 16th CAB medics led the training to prepare 16th CAB Soldiers and TACP specialists to care for the wounded during real-world missions.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 14:34
    Story ID: 221866
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: 16th CAB Combat Lifesaver Training, by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Medical
    Seattle
    Rescue
    FORSCOM
    JTAC
    TACP
    Combat Lifesaver
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Army Aviation
    U.S. Army Forces Command
    JBLM
    I Corps
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Pacific Northwest
    Puget Sound
    7th Infantry Division
    USAACE
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade
    16th CAB
    MEDCOM
    Air Force Special Operations
    Northwest Guardian
    7th ID
    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

