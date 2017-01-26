16th CAB CLS training at JBLM

A U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division acts as a simulated casualty during combat lifesaver training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 26, 2017. 16th CAB medics led the training, which included U.S. Air Force Special Operations Tactical Air Control Party Specialists (TACP) to prepare attendees to care for the wounded during real-world operations.

