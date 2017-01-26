(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    16th CAB CLS training at JBLM [Image 4 of 7]

    16th CAB CLS training at JBLM

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Capt. Brian Harris 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division acts as a simulated casualty during combat lifesaver training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 26, 2017. 16th CAB medics led the training, which included U.S. Air Force Special Operations Tactical Air Control Party Specialists (TACP) to prepare attendees to care for the wounded during real-world operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 14:34
    Photo ID: 3130345
    VIRIN: 170126-A-PG801-013
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th CAB CLS training at JBLM [Image 1 of 7], by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    16th CAB CLS training at JBLM
    16th CAB CLS training at JBLM
    16th CAB CLS training at JBLM
    16th CAB CLS training at JBLM
    16th CAB CLS training at JBLM
    16th CAB CLS training at JBLM
    16th CAB CLS training at JBLM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Photo Essay: 16th CAB Combat Lifesaver Training

    TAGS

    Medical
    Seattle
    Rescue
    FORSCOM
    JTAC
    TACP
    Combat Lifesaver
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Army Aviation
    U.S. Army Forces Command
    JBLM
    I Corps
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Pacific Northwest
    Puget Sound
    7th Infantry Division
    USAACE
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade
    16th CAB
    MEDCOM
    Air Force Special Operations
    Northwest Guardian
    7th ID
    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT