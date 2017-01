16th CAB CLS training at JBLM

U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Specialists (TACP)establish a nasopharyngeal airway on a simulated casualty during combat lifesaver training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 26, 2017. U.S. Army medics assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division led the training to prepare TACP and 16th CAB Soldiers to provide care to the wounded during real-world missions.

