F-35A Lightning maintenance sparks Red Flag 17-1

An F-35A Lightning II from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, sits on the flightline at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., during Red Flag 17-1, Jan. 24, 2017. The F-35’s exceptional survivability is achieved through a combination of low-observable technologies, advanced electronic attack and electronic protection, and shared situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Byrnes)

