    F-35A Lightning maintenance sparks Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 4]

    F-35A Lightning maintenance sparks Red Flag 17-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Byrnes 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, sits on the flightline at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., during Red Flag 17-1, Jan. 24, 2017. The F-35’s exceptional survivability is achieved through a combination of low-observable technologies, advanced electronic attack and electronic protection, and shared situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Byrnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2016
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 13:23
    Photo ID: 3130120
    VIRIN: 170124-F-ZP902-005
    Resolution: 3622x2088
    Size: 695.46 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Lightning maintenance sparks Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Nathaniel Byrnes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

