F-35A Lightning maintenance sparks Red Flag 17-1

Maintainers from the 419th and 388th Fighter Wings, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, conduct preflight checks on an F-35A Lightning II from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, during Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 24, 2017. The F-35’s multi-role capabilities allows it to perform missions which traditionally required numerous specialized aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Byrnes/Released)

