    F-35A Lightning maintenance sparks Red Flag 17-1 [Image 2 of 4]

    F-35A Lightning maintenance sparks Red Flag 17-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Byrnes 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Maintainers from the 419th and 388th Fighter Wings conduct conducts preflight checks on an F-35A Lightning II from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, during Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 24. Night missions have been integrated into Red Flag to prepare aircrews for missions in low-light environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Byrnes)

    This work, F-35A Lightning maintenance sparks Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Nathaniel Byrnes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    RED FLAG

