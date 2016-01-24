F-35A Lightning maintenance sparks Red Flag 17-1

An F-35A Lightning II from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, undergoes preflight preparations to take-off from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 24, 2017, during Red Flag 17-1. The F-35’s state-of-the-art sensor fusion, networked interoperability, and broad array of advanced air-to-air and air-to-surface munitions enables unmatched lethality for decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Byrnes/Released)

