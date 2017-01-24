KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Heimer, the senior enlisted leader of the 457th Civil Affairs Battalion, 7th Mission Support Command speaks to senior enlisted leaders and noncommissioned officers, after the 7th MSC’s senior enlisted leadership forum, Jan. 24, 2017
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 05:16
|Photo ID:
|3129589
|VIRIN:
|170124-A-NP785-004
|Resolution:
|4896x3264
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 7th MSC CSM hosts senior enlisted leadership forum [Image 1 of 4], by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
7th MSC CSM hosts senior enlisted leadership forum
