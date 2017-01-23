KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond L. Brown, the senior enlisted leader for the 7th Mission Support Command, hosts a senior enlisted leadership forum for more than a dozen 7th MSC senior enlisted leaders and noncommissioned officers, Jan. 23, 2017.
This work, 7th MSC CSM hosts senior enlisted leadership forum [Image 1 of 4], by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
7th MSC CSM hosts senior enlisted leadership forum
