7th MSC CSM hosts senior enlisted leadership forum

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond L. Brown, the senior enlisted leader for the 7th Mission Support Command, hosted a senior enlisted leadership forum for more than a dozen 7th MSC senior enlisted leaders and noncommissioned officers, Jan. 22-24, 2017.



The SEL forum included training and topical discussion on many Army Reserve Soldier strength management topics, including: Army Reserve Engagement Cells, Commander’s Strength Management-Module, enlisted Soldier management, promotions, leadership, readiness, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention, evaluation entry system, noncommissioned officer evaluation reports and enlisted selection boards.



The CSM-M was an important brief for at least two sergeants major.

“The most relevant item to me so far was the CSM-M brief because I had never been on the site,” said Sgt. Maj. Chad Rhinehart, the senior enlisted leader for the 2500th Digital Liaison Detachment. “The higher headquarters is pulling data from this system so now I can manage my unit data reports with the same system as 7th MSC headquarters.”



The 7th MSC headquarters staff briefed on many topics including medical readiness and CSM Brown emphasized the importance of the day-to-day use of the CSM-M for direct reporting units to manage their unit reports.



“The biggest takeaway is having the G staff showing the tools on how to do the company level systems that we aren’t familiar with, and more importantly how the data systems feed the CSM-M,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Heimer, the senior enlisted leader of the 457th Civil Affairs Battalion. “And in addition, it allows us to network and tap into subject matter experts and their different experience levels.”



Another area highlighted during the SEL workshop was enlisted promotions.



“My key takeaway is the junior promotions,” said Sgt. 1st Class Laquita Burgess, the 7th MSC inspector general noncommissioned officer in charge. “The DA3355 from and if a position looked at for promotion requires a Soldier to either have a special qualification identifier [SQI] or additional skill identifier [ASI] or the Soldier needs to check the box, ‘will train for.’ It was an important informational tool for the senior enlisted leaders from the 7th MSC down trace units.”

