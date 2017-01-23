KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Command Sgt. Maj. Michael McGregor, 361st Civil Affairs Brigade senior enlisted leader, introduces himself to senior enlisted leaders and noncommissioned officers, Jan. 23, 2017 during the 7th MSC’s senior enlisted leadership forum.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 05:16
|Photo ID:
|3129584
|VIRIN:
|170123-A-NP785-026
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
This work, 7th MSC CSM hosts senior enlisted leadership forum [Image 1 of 4], by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
