    7th MSC CSM hosts senior enlisted leadership forum [Image 3 of 4]

    7th MSC CSM hosts senior enlisted leadership forum

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Chlosta 

    7th Mission Support Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Command Sgt. Maj. Michael McGregor, 361st Civil Affairs Brigade senior enlisted leader, introduces himself to senior enlisted leaders and noncommissioned officers, Jan. 23, 2017 during the 7th MSC’s senior enlisted leadership forum.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 05:16
    Photo ID: 3129584
    VIRIN: 170123-A-NP785-026
    Resolution: 4896x3264
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th MSC CSM hosts senior enlisted leadership forum [Image 1 of 4], by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

