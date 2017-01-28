(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    36th Inf. Div. Soldiers from Texas deploy to Afghanistan [Image 4 of 7]

    36th Inf. Div. Soldiers from Texas deploy to Afghanistan

    AUSTIN, FORT HOOD, WAXAHACHIE, RED OAK, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Spc. Christina Clardy 

    36th Infantry Division (TXARNG)

    FORT HOOD, Texas -- Soldiers from the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, say farewell to friends, family and colleagues at a deployment ceremony Jan 28, at Cameron Field on Fort Hood, Texas. This second group of Task Force Arrowhead advisors is headed to southern Afghanistan to take responsibility of the Train, Advise and Assist Command -- South and relieve the first Task Force Arrowhead TAAC-S team who deployed last year. The new TF Arrowhead Guardsmen will be advising Afghan National Defense and Security Forces to promote the long-term success of these institutions and the sovereignty of the Afghan government. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christina Clardy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 01.29.2017 17:28
    Photo ID: 3129219
    VIRIN: 170128-Z-C4745-001
    Resolution: 2752x1836
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, FORT HOOD, WAXAHACHIE, RED OAK, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th Inf. Div. Soldiers from Texas deploy to Afghanistan [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Christina Clardy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    36th Inf. Div. Soldiers from Texas deploy to Afghanistan

    TAGS

    train
    fort hood
    assist
    advise
    military
    texas
    Afghanistan
    army
    national guard
    deployment
    36th ID
    t-patch
    TAAC

