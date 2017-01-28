36th Inf. Div. Soldiers from Texas deploy to Afghanistan

FORT HOOD, Texas -- Soldiers from the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, say farewell to friends, family and colleagues at a deployment ceremony Jan 28, at Cameron Field on Fort Hood, Texas. The 36th Inf. Div. Commander, Maj. Gen. Lester Simpson, thanks the service members and their families for answering their nation's call to service and for their family members sacrifice to support them. This second group of Task Force Arrowhead advisors is headed to southern Afghanistan to take responsibility of the Train, Advise and Assist Command -- South and relieve the first Task Force Arrowhead TAAC-S team who deployed last year. The new TF Arrowhead Guardsmen will be advising Afghan National Defense and Security Forces to promote the long-term success of these institutions and the sovereignty of the Afghan government. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christina Clardy)

