36th Inf. Div. Soldiers from Texas deploy to Afghanistan

FORT HOOD, Texas -- The 36th Infantry Division Commander, Maj. Gen. Lester Simpson, spoke words of thanks and encouragement to an outgoing group of Soldiers and their families during a deployment ceremony Jan 28, at Cameron Field on Fort Hood, Texas. This second group of Task Force Arrowhead advisors is headed to southern Afghanistan to take responsibility of the Train, Advise and Assist Command -- South and relieve the first Task Force Arrowhead TAAC-S team who deployed last year. The new TF Arrowhead Guardsmen will be advising Afghan National Defense and Security Forces to promote the long-term success of these institutions and the sovereignty of the Afghan government. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christina Clardy)

