U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mark Corrigan, 317th Airlift Squadron, reassures crew mate that he was prepared to exit the Globemaster C-17 at North Auxiliary Airfield in Orangeburg, S.C. on Jan. 26, 2017. The 360th Civil Affairs Brigade conducted Operation Anvil this Airborne Jump for Jumpmasters to perform their duties and for jumpers to maintain currency for jump status.

